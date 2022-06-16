Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

