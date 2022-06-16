William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 94,552 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $175,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

