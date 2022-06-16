William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,340 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $187,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $16,175,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

