William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,461 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 6.67% of Denbury worth $255,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,558,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

Shares of DEN opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

