Win Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 253,785 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 5.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

