Win Advisors Inc. Invests $804,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

