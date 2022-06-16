Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.
ILCG stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.
