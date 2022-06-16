Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,895 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,170,000.

FPX opened at $83.74 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

