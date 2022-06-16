Win Advisors Inc. Takes $3.57 Million Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 2.44% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.