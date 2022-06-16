Win Advisors Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYU. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00.

