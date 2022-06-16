Windacre Partnership LLC Has $842.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 18.8% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,337,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,345.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,622.03.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

