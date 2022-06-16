WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 12,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.
