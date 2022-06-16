WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,123 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

