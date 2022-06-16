WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

NYSE ROP opened at $384.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

