WMS Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

