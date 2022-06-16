WMS Partners LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.