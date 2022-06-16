WMS Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.