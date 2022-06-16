WMS Partners LLC Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $262.30 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $256.84 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.91 and its 200 day moving average is $334.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

