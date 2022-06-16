WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

