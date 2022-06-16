WMS Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.