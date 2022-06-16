WMS Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

