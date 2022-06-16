Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys Shares of 27,613 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

