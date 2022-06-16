Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys Shares of 8,840 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

