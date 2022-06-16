Wulff Hansen & CO. Makes New $761,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $414.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

