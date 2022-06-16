Wulff Hansen & CO. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.