Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,485,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

