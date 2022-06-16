Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes $907,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.