XIO 24-Hour Volume Tops $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000180 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.