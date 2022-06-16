XSGD (XSGD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.90 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $108.09 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 149,735,034 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

