XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $182,124.22 and $20.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,356.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,933.75 or 0.46927483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00409083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

