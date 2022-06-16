Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

