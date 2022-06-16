yAxis Price Down 51.4% This Week (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $33,531.35 and approximately $4,587.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

