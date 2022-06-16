Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,178. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Yelp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,948 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

