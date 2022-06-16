Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $614.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.