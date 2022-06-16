Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 28.9% This Week

Zano (ZANO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $29,745.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,615.52 or 1.00165276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00206036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00092205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00111072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00150052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,240,495 coins and its circulating supply is 11,210,995 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.