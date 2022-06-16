Zero Utility Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.74 or 0.00184458 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $37,532.55 and approximately $40.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.83 or 1.00014737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00112172 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

