Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Satish Ravella Sells 6,185 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,440. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,902,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

