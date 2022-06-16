Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading 12.8% Higher

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $34.99. 1,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

About Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.