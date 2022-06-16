Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 29,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,665. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.