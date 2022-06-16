Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.16

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 3994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

