Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 69,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $680,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

