1,000 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $308.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

