102,546 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.