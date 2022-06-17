1,048 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $273.73. 3,173,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,550,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.