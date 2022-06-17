1,067,020 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,067,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,270,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 5.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.80% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 139,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.