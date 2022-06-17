11,010 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $320.48. 12,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

