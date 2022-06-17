13,042,271 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,042,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

