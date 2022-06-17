1,343 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

