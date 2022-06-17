1,392 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 96,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

