14,460 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. 406,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

